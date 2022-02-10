Indices trade higher as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Bulls regained control over the stock markets just after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank won't be changing the repo rate and reverse repo rate, maintaining its accommodative stance.

While the Sensex was up 0.21 per cent post the announcement, Nifty50 was up 0.22 per cent. At 10:30 am, Sensex was trading at 58,795.06, up 329.09 points or 0.56% per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 17,556.50, 92.70 points (0.53 per cent).

Just minutes prior to the announcement, markets were in the red after a good opening.

