IndiGo makes foray into Africa with DGCA nod for Nairobi flight

Flights to Nairobi will begin operations from July 24 this year.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 13 2023, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 18:38 ist
IndiGo had earlier announced plans to launch flights in Africa and Central Asia as part of its international expansion. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has granted permission to no-frills airline IndiGo to operate its flight services to Nairobi in Kenya, a DGCA official said on Tuesday.

This would be the Gurugram-based airline's first foray into the vast African region.

IndiGo had in February this year announced its plans to launch air services to Nairobi, Jakarta and some Central Asian countries as part of its international expansion plans amid increasing competition due to a rejuvenated Air India under Tata Group.

"IndiGo operations to Nairobi with effect from July 24 has been approved today (Tuesday)," the official said.

Early this month, the airline said it will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

"Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan," it said on June 2.

It has also said at that time that once these routes are operational, the airline will be connecting a total of 32 international destinations compared to 26 currently.

