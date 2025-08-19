<p>Mumbai: Twenty-one persons have lost their lives in Maharashtra between August 15-19 as monsoon returned to the western Indian state after a rain-deficit July. </p><p>Besides, standing crops spread across 12-14 acres were damaged during the torrential rainfall. </p><p>According to latest reports from the State Emergency Operations Center at Mantralaya, 21 persons have died in five days while 10 persons were injured in rain-related incidents like floods, drowning, electrocution, slab and wall collapses, and landslides.</p>.500 passengers rescued after India's only Mumbai Monorail gets stuck amid power outage.<p>Four deaths were reported in Mukhed in Nanded districts while one missing is presumed dead. </p><p>The Indian Army is assisting the Nanded district police and revenue authorities in mitigating the flood situation. </p>