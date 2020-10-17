IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counter

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counter

The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 17:37 ist
An Indigo flight. Credit: PTI Photo

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement.

The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touchpoints at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it noted.

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indigo

What's Brewing

New Zealand's Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

New Zealand's Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

‘We drank floodwaters for 2 days to quench our thirst’

‘We drank floodwaters for 2 days to quench our thirst’

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

 