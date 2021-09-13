Infosys to announce Q2 results on October 13

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 20:13 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on Monday said it will announce its financial results for the September quarter on October 13.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 12 and 13, 2021...to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the board on October 13, 2021, for their approval, it added.

The board will also consider the declaration of interim dividend if any, the filing said.

The company will hold investor/analyst calls on October 13, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, and business outlook, it added. 

