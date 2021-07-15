Inshorts raises $60 million from Vy Capital, existing investors

News app Inshorts on Thursday said it has raised $60 million (about Rs 445 crore) in funding from Vy Capital and existing investors.

Inshorts also operates a location-based social media platform Public.

With this, the company has raised $140 million in the last one year from investors, including Addition, Tiger Global, SIG, A91 and Tanglin Venture Partners.

“The world is changing every minute, and each one of us has an inherent desire to remain updated about these changes. Both Inshorts App and Public App are aimed to help some of these people in their quest of keeping themselves informed and we are thrilled to have Vy Capital join us in our journey,” Inshorts Co-Founder & CEO Azhar Iqubal said.

The English news app claims to have 10 million users on its platform, while another app Public claims to have 50 million active users.

"We are excited to partner with Azhar and team in their journey to build one of the largest content platforms out of India, running two market-leading properties with a rapidly growing user base. We look forward to working closely with the company and the team as it enters the next phase of scaling,” Vy Capital partner Vamsi Duvvuri said