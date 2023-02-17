Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.
"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."
The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.
