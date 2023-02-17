Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature

Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature

Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Facebook post

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 17 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 00:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Instagram
Mark Zuckerberg
Business News

What's Brewing

Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey

Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

 