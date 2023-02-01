PC market downturn: Intel slashes employee, exec pay

Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn

The reductions will range from 5 per cent of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25 per cent for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2023, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 08:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Intel Corp on Wednesday confirmed that it has implemented broad employee pay cuts.

The reductions will range from 5 per cent of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25 per cent for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company's hourly workforce's pay will not be cut, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Intel spokesperson Addy Burr said the "changes are designed to impact our executive population more significantly and will help support the investments and overall workforce." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Intel
Jobs
pay cuts

What's Brewing

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

How cash transfers evolved over generations

How cash transfers evolved over generations

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

 