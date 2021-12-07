Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye

Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye

Intel is expected to announce the move, which could value Mobileye at north of $50 billion, as soon as this week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 07 2021, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 07:25 ist
Intel logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Intel Corp is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel is expected to announce the move, which could value Mobileye at north of $50 billion, as soon as this week, the report added.

Intel
Business News
self drive cars

