Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye

Intel Corp is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Intel is expected to announce the move, which could value Mobileye at north of $50 billion, as soon as this week, the report added.
