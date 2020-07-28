Intel's engineering chief Murthy Renduchintala to leave

Intel's engineering chief Murthy Renduchintala to leave as it shakes up key unit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2020, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 08:21 ist
US chipmaker Intel Corp's logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Intel Corp's Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala is departing, as part of a move that will see its key technology unit separated into five teams, the chipmaker said on Monday.

The company is reorganizing its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) and its new leaders will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan, the company said.

The move will also see Intel's Ann Kelleher leading the development of seven-nanometer and five-nanometer chip technology processes. Last week, the company had said the smaller, faster seven-nm technology was six months behind schedule.

READ: Intel says new chip technology is six months behind, shares drop 9%

Renduchintala, group president of TSCG, joined Intel in 2015. He was executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies and is on Accenture's board since April 2018.

