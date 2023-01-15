Iran restricts supply of cheap oil to Syria

Iran restricts supply of cheap oil to Syria, doubles the price for crude

Iran has also refused new deliveries on credit and asked Syria to pay in advance for new oil supply, WSJ said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 15 2023, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 18:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Iranian officials have told Syria they would now have to pay more for additional shipments of oil, which will double the price to a market rate of more than $70 a barrel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Iran has also refused new deliveries on credit and asked Syria to pay in advance for new oil supply, WSJ said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Syria
Iran
Business News

What's Brewing

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

 