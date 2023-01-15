Iran restricts supply of cheap oil to Syria, doubles the price for crude

Iranian officials have told Syria they would now have to pay more for additional shipments of oil, which will double the price to a market rate of more than $70 a barrel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Iran has also refused new deliveries on credit and asked Syria to pay in advance for new oil supply, WSJ said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...
AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022
DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach
Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return