<p>A disturbing CCTV clip showing a parked car in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a>, Karnataka suddenly reversing and causing a mishap has gone viral on social media.</p><p>The video opens showing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/why-parking-is-a-nightmare-in-bengaluru-3297932">car parked </a>on the roadside. Seconds later, a man is seen stepping into the driver’s seat. However, before he could close the door, the car unexpectedly goes reverse and rams into a two-wheeler and other vehicles.</p><p><em>Viewer discretion advised</em></p>.At least 8 killed as blaze erupts after accident involving car, trucks in Pune.<p>The bikers and the auto driver have reportedly sustained injuries. It is not clear if the accident is due to the car malfunctioning or error on the part of the driver.</p><p>Exact date of the incident could not be confirmed from the video.</p><p>Reports suggest that the incident took place near the Irody Building, close to Jamia Masjid in Udupi.</p>