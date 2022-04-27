Israel's Strauss expands chocolate recall over salmonella worries

Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group on Wednesday expanded its voluntary recall of chocolate products after finding traces of salmonella at its plant in northern Israel.

Strauss, one of Israel's largest food producers, on Monday said it was recalling more than a dozen types of Elite brand chocolate after a routine inspection found traces of the bacterium, which can cause intestinal disease.

Israeli media have reported a number of children and adults have sought medical attention in recent days for suspected salmonella.

Strauss has recalled more than a dozen types of chocolate and chocolate used as raw materials, but that has now expanded to more of its product line, including Elite brand chocolate bars, wafers, snacks, gum and toffees.

The firm said that the factory, which had halted production pending an investigation, would only resume operations once products are safe for consumption.

It noted that in tests of 270 samples of chocolate products, two were found to have an initial suspicion of salmonella and were awaiting final results.

The findings were sent to the Health Ministry, Strauss said.

Strauss Chief Executive Eyal Dror said the salmonella suspicions were contained to its chocolate factory and all its other products were unaffected.

Shares of Tel Aviv-listed Strauss were down 2.1% in afternoon trading to extend losses for a third straight day.

Exports of Elite chocolate, while modest, appeal to consumers who observe kosher dietary restrictions.

Earlier this month, Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionary group Ferrero to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates.

