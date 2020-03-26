Italy PM sees Europe in 'hard, severe' recession post-coronavirus

Hard, severe recession for Europe post-virus: Italy PM

Reuters
  • Mar 26 2020, 17:00 ist
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday all of Europe would be hit by a "hard, severe" recession following the coronavirus emergency and special measures were needed to mitigate its impact.

In an address to the Senate, Conte said Europe would only be able to "face the shock with extraordinary and exceptional measures".

With Italy in lockdown for the last two weeks and its economy on its knees, Conte on Wednesday promised a second stimulus package in April worth more than the 25 billion euro ($27.35 billion) one he adopted in March to deal with the impact of the health crisis. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Italy
