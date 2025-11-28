<p>Indian e-commerce platform Meesho is seeking a valuation of up to 501 billion rupees ($5.6 billion) through its IPO next week, as it looks to boost its reach in a market dominated by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.</p><p>The share offering comes on the heels of IPOs by technology-driven companies like Groww, Lenskart and PhysicsWallah in India's booming IPO market.</p><p>The domestic IPO market is poised to break last year's record of $20.5 billion, with as much as $8 billion in offerings anticipated in the final quarter of 2025.</p> .<p>Meesho, a platform popular in smaller cities with customers seeking value, is also likely cashing in on recent cuts to India's consumption and income taxes aimed at spurring domestic demand.</p><p>The SoftBank-backed company has set a price band of 105-111 rupees per share ($1.18-$1.24) for the three-day share sale which begins December 3, a filing showed late on Thursday.</p><p>Anchor investors can bid a day earlier, on December 2. Meesho shares are expected to start trading on India's main stock exchanges on December 10, its prospectus showed.</p> .<p>The IPO aims to raise about 54 billion rupees ($604 million) at the top end of the price range, according to Reuters calculations.</p><p>Existing shareholders in the Bengaluru-based firm, including Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners, are selling a total of 105.5 million shares, fewer than the 175.7 million they had earlier planned to sell. SoftBank is not selling shares in the IPO.</p><p>The company is also issuing new shares worth 42.5 billion rupees. It will use proceeds from the IPO to invest in cloud infrastructure, its tech unit, and for other expenses</p>