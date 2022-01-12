JLR commences bookings of new Range Rover in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 16:02 ist
The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings. Credit: Official Website/www.landrover.com

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the all-new Range Rover in the country.

The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings.

"The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with three powertrain options -- 3 litre diesel, 3 litre petrol and new 4.4 litre petrol.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

The system's belt-integrated starter motor ensures responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating, the automaker said.

