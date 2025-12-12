<p>Thiruvananthapuram: All the six found guilty in the 2017 actor abduction and gang rape case of Kerala were sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment on Friday.</p><p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dileep">Dileep </a>and three others were acquitted by the court on December 8. The detailed verdict, which is expected to be made public soon, would give details of the grounds on which Dileep was acquitted.</p>.Kerala actor assault case: Actor Dileep acquitted; six found guilty of gang rape and conspiracy.<p>Ernakulam principal sessions judge Honey M Varghese, who delivered the judgment, cautioned the media and the lawyers against distorted reporting of the court proceedings and also warned that distorted reporting that maligns the judicial system could even invite action. The court also expressed displeasure over making critical opinions about the verdict even before the final order was out.</p><p>The court also said that public debates over the case did not influence the verdict. However, the comparatively young age of those found guilty and their families were taken into consideration. </p>.Pinarayi Vijayan rejects Dileep's 'conspiracy' allegation; actor plans legal action.<p>Those sentenced are Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, B Manikandan, V P Vijeesh, H Salim alias Vadival Salim and Pradeep. </p><p>The hearing over the quantum of sentence witnessed those found guilty pleading for relaxations by citing their families plights, including aged parents and children, as well as the jail term they already undergone while on judicial remand. But the court cited that the case pertained to a woman's trauma and dignity. The prosecution sought maximum punishment of life-term.</p>.Dileep’s acquittal in assault case: 'Everyone knows the truth, I hope the victim gets justice', says actor Ramya.<p>The actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang led by Pulsar Suni in a moving car at Kochi on February 17, 2017. The next day she lodged a complaint and within weeks all the gang members were held. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017 and he was in remand for nearly three months until he got bail. The prosecution case was that Dileep hired the gang to attack the actress as she earlier informed Dileep's then wife Manju Warrier about Dileep's relationship with actress Kavya Madhavan. Dileep and Manju got divorced in 2015 and Dileep then married Kavya, who also got divorced from her first husband.</p><p>The court only found the six directly involved in the abduction and rape guilty. They were found guilty under IPC 120 B for criminal conspiracy, IPC 340 for wrongful confinement, IPC 354 for assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, IPC 366 for kidnapping or abducting a woman to compel marriage or force illicit intercourse, IPC 354 B for using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked and IPC 376 D for gang rape.</p>.Dileep's acquittal in assault case: Malayalam film industry divided, women's body extends support to survivor.<p>Apart from Dileep, Charlie Thomas, Sanil Kumar alias Mesthiri Sanil and G Sarath were acquitted on Monday. </p><p>They were accused of helping the accused and tampering with the evidence.</p>