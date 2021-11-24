L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu to build data centre

L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support, it said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2021, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 12:28 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a data centre in the state.

L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company envisages to employ around 1,100 people -- 600 direct and 500 indirect -- in the project.

Larsen & Toubro "has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of state.

"Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram," L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T will establish hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.

L&T said that it is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Larsen & Toubro
L&T
business
Business News
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 