Maharaja Suite unveiled to remember iconic Maharaja of Air India

In a tribute to ‘Maharaja’, the iconic symbol of Air India, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company unveiled ‘The Maharaja Suite’ at Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

A journey through time, The Maharaja Suite, offers a uniquely themed master bedroom, dining room, an enclosed balcony lounge, and a study paying homage to the pioneer of Indian aviation.

The characteristic style, wit and warmth of the Maharaja come alive in its specially-commissioned furniture and artworks. Maharaja’s distinctive moustache takes centre stage in the upholstery and aviation aesthetics in the airplane-styled windows, lounge chair, luggage elements and the deep red in the doors and ceiling.

The Tata Group companies - IHCL and Air India - made the formal announcement in a press statement issued in Mumbai on Thursday.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Taj, with its rich legacy for over a century, has always been renowned for pioneering innovative concepts. We are proud to bring this distinctive experience of The Maharaja Suite starting with New Delhi. As Air India takes flight to gateway cities around the world, Taj will partner with their journey to offer the world-class Indian hospitality that it is known for.”

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said, “The iconic Maharaja is a proud part of Air India’s long legacy, and we are delighted that Taj has elected to celebrate it through The Maharaja Suite at Taj Mahal, New Delhi. It will stand as a strong reminder of Air India’s history even as we transform the airline to become, once again, amongst the best in the world.”

Designed by Bobby Mukherji and Associates, the introduction of The Maharaja Suite also marks the completion of the renovation of the marquee Taj Mahal, New Delhi.