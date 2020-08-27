Mahindra drives in Marazzo with BS-VI powertrain at Rs 11.25 lakh

Mahindra's Marazzo with BS-VI powertrain at Rs 11.25L

The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+, priced at Rs 11.25 lakh, Rs 12.37 lakh and Rs 13.51 lakh. Credit: PTI Photo

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has launched multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo with BS-VI compliant diesel engine at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+, priced at Rs 11.25 lakh, Rs 12.37 lakh and Rs 13.51 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The top-end trim now comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera with steering-adaptive guidelines, automatic temperature control automatic driver-side windows and touchscreen infotainment system, the auto major said.

Besides, the mid-variant M4+ now comes with 16-inch alloy wheels among other features, it added.

"With the enhanced value of the new M4+ and M6+ variants, we are confident that the Marazzo will be the preferred choice in its segment," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

