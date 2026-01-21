<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/realme-16-pro-series-pad-3-launched-in-india-specifications-price-and-availability-details-3854081">Realme</a> is all geared up to launch the new P4 Power, a premium mid-range phone in India later this month.</p><p>The Realme P4 Power is set for launch on January 29. As noted in the headline, the device is coming with a 10,001mAh cell, the biggest battery in a commercial phone in India to date.</p><p>This is tailor made of multimedia consumption. As per internal testing, Realme P4 Power was able to deliver up to 32.5 hours of YouTube playback, 11.7 hours of continuous BGMI gaming, and over 21 hours of navigation on a single charge.</p>.Google unveils advanced gen AI TranslateGemma models.<p>Under standby mode, it can last up to 38 days.</p><p>Despite the massive battery, the company has managed to keep the phone's thickness to just 9.08mm and weighs 219g, making it the world’s thinnest and lightest smartphone in its class.</p><p>Given how big the battery capacity is, Realme has ensured the device is safeguarded with high-durability build material. And, it has undergone robust military-grade shock tests so that the device can perform during extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from -30°C to 56°C.</p><p>Further, it boasts of bypass charging tech, which reduces heat and battery stress during high-load activities such as gaming, video playback, and navigation. The device also features 27W reverse charging, allowing it to power other smartphones and accessories when needed.</p><p>The device is said to feature a 1.5K 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and come with Anroid 16-based RealmeUI 7.0. Other details such as screen size, processor and camera hardware, will be revealed during the launch day.</p>.Google brings Veo 3.1 AI video editor update; here's what's new.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>