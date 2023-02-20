Make Digital Connectivity Infrastructure mandatory in building plans: TRAI to govt

TRAI has recommended that the government make Digital Connectivity Infrastructure mandatory under building development plans.
"DCI (Digital Connectivity Infrastructure) should be made an essential component of the building development plans, on the line of water supply, electrical services, gas supply, fire protection and fire safety requirements, etc," TRAI said in its recommendations on 'Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity'.
The regulator has recommended assigning the task to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to review existing standards and procedures of DCI for Buildings.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India also said in its suggestion to the government on Monday that creating provisions under the real estate law RERA for mandating digital connectivity infrastructure inside the buildings, its maintenance and timely upgradation.
The suggestions include measures to stop the monopoly of any particular telecom service provider within apartments or real estate projects.
