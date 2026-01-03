<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady police have registered a case against an assistant manager of a nationalised bank branch at Perne in Bantwal taluk for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 71 lakh by manipulating ATM cash deposits.</p><p>Subrahmanyam (30), a resident of Pulugujju, served as Assistant Manager at the Bank of Baroda branch in Perne village and was in charge of ATM supervision between September 4, 2023 and December 19, 2025.</p>.Bank fraud case: ED attaches Rs 150 crore worth property near Buckingham Palace in London.<p>Investigations revealed that between February 6, 2024 and December 16, 2025, the suspect allegedly failed to deposit the stipulated amount of cash into the ATM and instead deposited lesser amounts, thereby misappropriating Rs 70,86,000. During a safe locker inspection conducted on December 19, 2025, it also came to light that 4.400 grams of gold worth Rs 55,000 had been stolen.</p>.RBI allows banks to hike ATM charges to Rs 23/withdrawal beyond free monthly usage from May 1.<p>Soon after the financial irregularities were detected, the suspect reportedly left without informing anyone. Based on a complaint filed by CVS Chandrashekhar (50), Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda, Jeppu, Mangaluru, Uppinangady police have registered a case under Sections 314, 316(5) and 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. </p><p>Further investigation is underway.</p>