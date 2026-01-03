Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bank of Baroda Assistant Manager booked for Rs 71.41 lakh ATM fraud in Karnataka's Bantwal

During a safe locker inspection conducted on December 19, 2025, it also came to light that 4.400 grams of gold worth Rs 55,000 had been stolen.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 04:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsFraudATMBank of Baroda

Follow us on :

Follow Us