Markets fall for second day running; IT counters drag

Markets fall for second day running; IT counters drag

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 100.87 points to 61,831.60 after a flat start to the trade

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 17 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 10:28 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Market benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday, extending their previous day's fall, dragged down by IT counters and a weak trend in the US equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 100.87 points to 61,831.60 after a flat start to the trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 29.1 points to 18,257.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, UltraTech Cement, and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asia, Seoul, and Tokyo markets were trading in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,406.86 crore, according to exchange data.

"As a batsman approaches a century, he might get stuck for a while in the 'nervous nineties'. It appears that the market is in a similar state while approaching a new all-time high.

"Even though the conditions are favourable for a new record, there are near-term issues like the US debt ceiling impasse which can weigh over global markets in the near-term," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.16 per cent to $75.03 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark had declined 413.24 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 61,932.47. The Nifty went lower by 112.35 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 18,286.50.

"Caution is likely to prevail further and one may see extended profit-booking in next few sessions, as investors would focus on global mood," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

 