Markets Highlights: Volatility in indices; Sensex closes 810 points lower, Nifty falls 230 points

As coronavirus continues to hit the market sentiment, Indian equity indices opened in red. As of 3 PM, Sensex is down to 30,430, while the Nifty has fallen by 200 points. Singaporean Exchange SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, opened in the green, indicating a positive opening for the Indian stock markets. Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.62 lakh crore on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sharp fall, with the Sensex plunging 2,713.41 points as coronavirus scare continued to hit market sentiment. Stay tuned for more updates.
Sensex closes 810 points lower at 30,579; Nifty closes 230 points lower
Almost Rs 3 lakh crore hit to investor wealth in minutes as markets tumble
India VIX surges 6.66% as markets tumble
Sensex down 900 points points now; heavy sell-off of by foreign funds
Foreign funds selling heavily in Indian markets after European markets start trading. Rupee gains down to just 8 paise
Last moment sell-off in Indian markets as Sensex crashes by 700 points, Nifty down by 200 points
Markets slide into red. Now Indices down by half of a percent
Yes Bank to hold press conference at 3:45 pm today
Gainers and Losers at this hour
Sensex jumps nearly 500 pts; Nifty tops 9,300
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 500 points in early trade on Tuesday amid value-buying in recently hammered stocks even as investors fretted over an impending economic global recession led by COVID-19 pandemic.
Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital told to CNBC-TV18
The current situation may even be worse than 2008-09 as we have all the symptoms of a bear market. We have been nibbling on some high-quality stocks in this decline.
The banking sector will face a challenge of slow economic activity, while this is a good time to invest in some leading banks. The IT companies will bounce bank after 1-2 quarters of subdued growth, while the consumer stocks haven't corrected enough yet.
Here are the top losers on Nifty
Nifty Bank gains more than 200 points, Midcap Index up nearly 100 points
Sun Pharma up more than 6% ahead of board meet today; board was to mull a share buyback
Here are the top gainers on Nifty
High volatility seen in the markets as Nifty jumps to 49 points, Sensex trading at 31,485
Sensex down 520 points; Nifty below 130 points; Yes Bank top gainer
After opening flat in red, the sell off in Indian shares picks up; Sensex down 200 points
Benchmark indices are trading flat to negative in the pre-opening session. At 09:20 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 33.47 points or 0.11% at 31356.60, and the Nifty down 76.55 points or 0.83% at 9120.85
The currency started at 74.13 per dollar against previous close of 74.27
Stock to watch out for:
Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, India Cements, ONGC
Yes Bank to be removed from all BSE indices from March 20
Crisis-hit Yes Bank will get excluded from all indices of the leading stock exchange BSE with effect from March 20, the entity handling these indices said on Monday.
In a circular sent to all its members, the BSE said the BSE S&P Index Committee has decided to remove Yes Bank from all the S&P BSE indices with effect from this Friday, March 20.
Asian markets tumble again after virus sparks Wall St collapse
Asian markets sank Tuesday as investors struggled to pick themselves off the floor following the previous day's global bloodbath, which saw Wall Street suffer its worst day in more than three decades as coronavirus sweeps the planet.
Despite government and central bank attempts to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak's spread -- bringing the world economy juddering to a halt.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 299 points gain
Tokyo shares rebound after dipping on virus fears
Tokyo shares rebounded into positive territory in late morning trade on Tuesday, after opening sharply down following a global rout on fears over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nikkei 225 index dipped as much as 3.66 percent at one point in early trade, before recovering to 17,180.90, up 1.05 percent or 178.86 points, about 70 minutes after the opening bell.
Stocks, oil plunge as Fed virus move fails to ease fears
Stock markets and oil prices went into freefall Monday as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus measures by central banks failed to lift confidence, with analysts warning that the Federal Reserve may have reached the limits of its power to fend off recession as the coronavirus spreads.
Investors get poorer by Rs 7.62 lakh cr as coronavirus fears deepen
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.62 lakh crore on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sharp fall, with the Sensex plunging 2,713.41 points as coronavirus scare continued to hit market sentiment.
Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months
The benchmark Indian index 30-share BSE Sensex has now crashed by over 10,000 points in just the past two months as shares have been in the complete grip of the bears.
Rupee plunges 50 paise to 74.25 against US dollar amid coronavirus uncertainty
The Indian rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 50 paise to 74.25 against the US dollar on Monday as concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the US Fed's emergency interest rate cut and the RBI's liquidity enhancing measures.