Markets in green ahead of Budget 2023

Markets rose on Wednesday ahead of the Union budget, which will be closely vetted by investors for government measures to aid the long-term growth of the economy with a global slowdown in the vicinity.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.66 per cent to 17,777, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7 per cent to 59,963.63 as of 09:15 a.m. IST. Both benchmarks fell over 2 per cent in January, their second straight monthly loss.

Track the Latest Budget Updates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget at 11:00 am IST, in which the Indian government will likely seek to lower its fiscal deficit, while offering incentives for investment to taxpayers.

This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024 and key state elections later this year.

All eyes will be on the budget, which could determine the trajectory of growth, and also the direction of interest rates given the borrowing programme that will be announced, said Lakshmi Iyer, chief executive-investment advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors.

India has pegged its economic growth at 6-6.8 per cent in the 2023/24 fiscal year, the slowest in three years, at its pre-budget economic survey released on Tuesday.

Budget Infographics: Deep Dive with DH

Traders will also watch the budget for incentives to bring back foreign investors, who have piled out of the market.

Foreign institutional investors have sold Rs 28,852 crore worth of shares on a net basis in 2023 so far, according to official data.