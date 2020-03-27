Markets Live Updates: RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps; Indices pare gains

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announces a repo rate cut of 75 bps, disappointing markets. Indices open in green after posting three consecutive sessions of gains amid gains in global markets. As of 10:16 am, Sensex was at 30,466.51 up 519.74 points and the Nifty was at 8,866, wiping off all early gains. FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 1.7 L cr relief package for the poor and the US Senate unanimously passed the $2-trillion bill to cushion its economy against the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Markets Live for updates on D-Street.