Markets Live Updates: RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps; Indices pare gains

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announces a repo rate cut of 75 bps, disappointing markets. FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 1.7 L cr relief package for the poor and the US Senate unanimously passed the $2-trillion bill to cushion its economy against the coronavirus pandemic.
These measures on liquidity will inject over Rs 3.7 lakh crore into system: Das
Capital cash buffer implementation to also be deferred
NSFR to be deferred by 6 months
All lending institutions to allow a moratorium of 3 months on term loans
Lending institutions allowed a deferrment of 3 months on interest payment
This deferrment will not result in downgrade of asset classification
This kind of uncertain outlook has never been seen before: Das
CRR of all banks to be reduced by 100 bps for a period of 1 year
This will release Rs 1.37 lakh crore in the system, Das says.
Average daily liquidity surplus of Indian banks during March has been Rs 3 lakh crore, says Das
MPC after careful evaluation, cuts repo rate 75 bps
Repo rate cut by 75 basis points from 5.15% to 4.4%
Reverse repo rate cut 90 basis points to 4%
Watch: RBI governor addresses the media
Sensex at 30,810.65, up 863.88 points and the Nifty was at 8,946, as RBI Governor's presser awaited
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd soared 10% in early trade. The lender on Thursday said it was looking to raise up to 50 billion rupeesin an effort to shore up its capital base.
Meanwhile, the rupee was stronger by 0.4% at 74.6900 against the dollar but still hovered around its all-time lows that it hit earlier this week.
Indian markets bearing the virus?
Despite its best rally in many years, Indian markets are likely to remain in bear market territory for this week, analysts on Dalal Street say. Last night, with 6% rally, Dow 30 had escaped bear market zone. A Bear market territory is when an index has lost 20% of its life-highs.
Indian stocks rise ahead of RBI guv presser
RBI rate cut anticipated
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to address the media at 10 AM local time on Friday. Many largely expect the central bank to cut interest rates to help tide an already slowing economy threatened by the pandemic.
Sensex was above the 30,000-mark at pre-open, while Nifty was near 8,950.
Asian markets rally
Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out more stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record.
Gold inches lower
Gold eased on Friday as some investors booked profits after prices hit a two-week high in the last session amid hopes for further stimulus to curb the coronavirus' economic toll, but the metal was headed for its best weekly gain in more than 11 years.
Dollar loses steam
The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in globalmarketstriggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Data showing an unprecedented rise in U.S. jobless claims underscored the virus' devastating impact on the economy, but subsequent rise in Wall Street shares raised hopes that a torrent of selling in risk assets may have run its course for now.
The dollar fell more than 1% to 108.35 yen, due largely to Japanese repatriating funds ahead of their fiscal year end on March, after having shed 1.44% overnight. The euro also stayed firm at $1.1041 after a jump of 1.40% on Thursday.
Oil prices rise on stimulus optimism
Oil prices rallied on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after progress was made towards a $2 trillion rescue package to help the coronavirus-hit American economy.
After tumbling for the past four weeks, Brent crude was up 50 cents, or nearly 2%, at $26.84 a barrel by 0116 GMT, and on track to end the week steady or only slightly lower.
at 9 am, SGX Nifty, was up 2.5%, indicating Sensex will open in green