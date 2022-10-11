Markets open lower; Sensex down 220 pts, Nifty above 17,100

Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Tuesday in line with weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 220.86 points to 57,770.25. The broader NSE Nifty fell 68.05 points to 17,172.95.
In the 30-share Sensex pack, Titan, Power Grid, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the major laggards.
On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and ITC were among the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted in the green.
The US markets ended lower on Monday.
The BSE Sensex declined 200.18 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 57,991.11 on Monday. The Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to 17,241.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.28 per cent to 95.92 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,139.02 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.
