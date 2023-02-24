Maruti Suzuki hikes Ignis price by up to Rs 27k

The Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, Maruti Suzuki India added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 17:27 ist
The model is now being equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for customers, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has increased prices of its premium compact model Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the addition of new features.

The model is now being equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for customers, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% in January

The Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, it added.

"The price change varies across trims and ranges up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi)," Maruti Suzuki India said.

The new prices are effective with immediate effect, it added.

