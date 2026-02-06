Menu
Mysuru Sante 2026 to be held from February 6

The event aims to encourage women and local entrepreneurs, while providing a platform for families, friends, and tourists.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 22:32 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 22:32 IST
