<p>Mysuru: Mysuru Sante-2026, an event celebrating the cultural splendour, heritage, tourism, and commerce of Mysuru, will be held for three days - on February 6, 7, and 8 - at Maharaja College Grounds, from 11 am to 10 pm. The festival, aimed at promoting local entrepreneurship, includes music, comedy shows, dance, and various entertainment programmes.</p><p>The event aims to encourage women and local entrepreneurs, while providing a platform for families, friends, and tourists. The inauguration will be on February 6, Friday, at 5.30 pm, in the presence of founder of Organic Mandya Madhu Chandan; Bigg Boss contestant, anchor, and actress Janvi; Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, N K Lokanath; Vice-Chancellor and Director, RV University, Uniyal; chairman, Global Education Trust, P Jayachandra Raju; Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mysuru City Corporation, G S Somashekar; and Police Inspector, Lakshmipuram Police Station, B S Ravishankar. The event is organised by Bharath Gowda, Karthik Mahesh, Pooja Joshi, Smitha Balu, Snehal Igur, and Ramya Gowda.</p><p>The attractions of the festival will be shopping, food, entertainment and cultural programmes. Over 100 stalls from across Karnataka state, featuring festive apparel, garden artefacts, home decor, and lifestyle products are a part of it. The entry fee is Rs 60.</p>