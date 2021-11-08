McAfee to be bought by Advent-led group for over $14 billion

McAfee to be bought by Advent-led group for over $14 bn

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 08 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 19:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cyber security firm McAfee Corp said on Monday it will be bought by a consortium led by US private equity firm Advent International for over $14 billion. 

More to follow...

McAfee
Business News
cybersecurity

