Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ageing Germany set to get smaller and older, says stats office

Germany, which alongside Italy already ranks as Europe's most aged country, also faces increasing pressure on the sustainability of its social systems.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 14:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 14:55 IST
World newsGermanyageing

Follow us on :

Follow Us