METRO Cash & Carry opens wholesale store in Tumakuru

The new store is the seventh store for METRO in the state of Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 17 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 17:02 ist
Organised wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry on Saturday announced the launch of its first 'METRO Wholesale' store at Tumakuru.

The new store, which is its 28th METRO wholesale store in India, was inaugurated by Tumakuru MP G S Basavaraj and MLA G B Jyothi Ganesh in the presence of company and state government officials, the company said in a release.

The new store is the seventh store for METRO in the state of Karnataka, it said. According to Metro, spread over 24000 sq.ft., the store is strategically located at Tumakuru's business hub and will cater to over 25,000 registered customer across the city, which includes kiranas and traders; Hotels, Restaurants & Caterers (HoReCa); Services, Companies and Offices (SCOs) and self- employed professionals.

Apart from Tumakuru district, the store will benefit business customers from neighbouring markets such as Sira, Gubi, Tiptur, Kunigal, Nitur, Madugiri, Dabaspet, Chikkanayanakahalli, amongst others, it said.

The new METRO Wholesale store will significantly contribute to the local and state economy by generating over 200 direct and indirect job opportunities. The new store is also integrated with METROs B2B e-commerce app to ensure a convenient shopping experience for the customers, it added.

Tumakuru

