<p>Tata Group's Croma is hosting Black Friday 2025 Sale, offering big discounts on a wide range of consumer electronics products.</p><p>It offered MacBook Air M4 as low as Rs 55,990 (against Rs 95,900). Now, the retail firm has offered a big discount on the Apple iPhone 16.</p><p>After the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 price is down to Rs 66,490 against the launch price of Rs 79,900 (MRP).</p><p>With Black Friday sale deal, Rs 4,000 cash back (via partner bank card) and exchange offers, the iPhone 16 can be grabbed for as low as Rs 40,000.</p><p>Additionally, the customers can claim a 10 per cent discount on a charging adaptor, as Apple no longer offer one in the retail box.</p><p><strong>Apple iPhone 16: Is it worth buying?</strong></p><p>Yes, the iPhone 16 is powered by the Apple A18 chipset, and this enables the device to support Apple Intelligence features. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Notes, Keynotes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all Apple devices. Also, Apple will offer the option to integrate Siri and other Apple Intelligence-supported apps to integrate with OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o, to offer an enhanced user experience.</p><p>In addition to voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground, will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.</p><p>The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch XDR Super Retina OLED display with a pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), 60Hz refresh rate and support for peak brightness of 2,000 nits.</p><p>The outer cover case is made of aerospace-grade aluminium, and the display is protected by Ceramic Shield. It comes with an advanced formulation that is 50 per cent tougher than the first generation and 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone in the market. And, the device comes with an IP68 water-and-dust- resistant rating.</p><p>It boasts a dual-camera module— a main 48MP wide-angle (f/1.6, 2x Telephoto ) and a 12MP 120°-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) autofocus secondary camera with macro photography and LED flash on the back. It houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) front camera, Autofocus with Focus Pixels.</p>