Microsoft invests in Human Resources software Unicorn Darwinbox

Microsoft invests in HR software Unicorn Darwinbox

  • Jan 17 2023, 09:35 ist
Representative image of the Microsoft logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Microsoft Corp. has invested in Asian human resources software company Darwinbox, as more corporate customers seek an edge in retaining talented workers.
The US tech giant made an equity investment of an undisclosed size as an extension of Darwinbox’s Series D round that valued the company at more than $1 billion in early 2022, according to the startup’s statement Tuesday. As part of the deal, the two companies will work together to integrate the Darwinbox and Microsoft product ecosystems.

Darwinbox, which serves more than 700 enterprise clients, was founded in Hyderabad, India, in 2015 and counts Singapore as its international headquarters. Salesforce Ventures and Sequoia Capital are among its backers, and its customers include HDFC Bank, Aviva Singlife and Tokopedia.

