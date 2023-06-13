MRF becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 1 lakh stock price mark

Tyre maker MRF on Tuesday reached a new milestone as its stock hit Rs 1 lakh mark during the day.
The stock went up to Rs 1,00,300 -- also its 52-week high level -- on the BSE during the day. Shares of the company ended at Rs 99,950.65, a gain of 1.02 per cent. In intra-day, it climbed 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,00,300.
At the NSE, shares of the company advanced 1.48 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,00,439.95 during the day. It ended at Rs 99,900, up 0.94 per cent.
Also Read | WeWork India takes on lease 1 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad to expand business
So far this year, the stock has rallied 12.89 per cent.
"MRF, one of the leading stocks in the Indian stock market, has made history by becoming the first 6-digit stock after surpassing the impressive milestone of 1 lakh," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
MRF commands one of the highest price quotations on the exchanges.
The other stock in the high price list is Honeywell Automation, with its shares quoting at Rs 41,200.75 on Tuesday.
Some other companies with high price tags are Page Industries (Rs 38,407.60), 3M India (Rs 27,068.65) and Shree Cement (Rs 26,138.05).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region
Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract
Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial
Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger
SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink
Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel