<p>India's equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about US tariffs, with the additional 25 per cent duties on Indian goods scheduled to take effect on Wednesday.</p><p>The Nifty 50 fell 0.6 per cent to 24,818.8 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.61 per cent to 81,135.1 as of 9:22 am.</p><p>Fifteen of the 16 major sectors traded lower. The broader mid-caps and small-caps declined about 1 per cent each.</p><p>US President Donald Trump had announced 25% punitive tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine, adding to the 25 per cent duties already in effect.</p><p>The US Department of Homeland Security outlined the procedure to implement the additional tariff on Indian goods in a notification on Monday.</p>