Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex declines 530.42 points in early trade; Nifty drops 128.90 points

The Nifty 50 fell 0.6 per cent to 24,818.8 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.61 per cent to 81,135.1 as of 9:22 am IST.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 04:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 04:43 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us