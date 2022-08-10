Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

After the latest stock sale, he now owns 155.04 million shares in Tesla

Reuters
Reuters
  Aug 10 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 09:55 ist
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares in the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, securities filings showed on Tuesday.

Musk said in April "no further TSLA sales planned," after he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares - sales likely aimed at helping finance his planned purchase of Twitter Inc.

Also Read — Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk offloaded the shares between August 5 and August 9, according to the filings. After the latest stock sale, he now owns 155.04 million shares in Tesla.

Tesla shares have risen nearly 15 per cent since the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings on July 20, also helped by the Biden administration's climate bill that aims to lift the cap on tax credits for electric vehicles.

