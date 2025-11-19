Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Delhi govt waging war on pollution, citizens must join effort': Environment Minister Sirsa

Sirsa said 62 new pollution hotspots have been identified, and work is underway to address them.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 09:42 IST
India NewsDelhiPollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us