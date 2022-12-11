Musk to sue Twitter employees leaking company info

Musk to sue Twitter employees leaking company info

An email by Musk to employees, Twitter will 'immediately seek damages' if NDAs are violated

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 11 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 12:39 ist
The employees had time till Sunday to sign the pledge indicating that they understand the policy. Credit: AFP Photo

Elon Musk has reportedly threatened to sue Twitter employees who leak company information to the media, and has told them to sign a pledge indicating they've understood him clearly.

An email by Musk to employees, accessed by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer, has warned them that Twitter will "immediately seek damages" if they violate their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

"As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA," read the email.

"This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law &amp; Twitter will immediately seek damages," Musk dared employees.

Musk said that occasional slip ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves".

The employees had time till Sunday to sign the pledge indicating that they understand the policy.

Meanwhile, two female Twitter employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk-run company, accusing the micro-blogging platform of violating federal and state of California laws that ban gender discrimination at workplace.

Musk is currently busy revealing what happened at Twitter during the US presidential election in 2020, which may involve election interference from top executives.

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News
Technology
NDA

