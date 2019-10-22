Nandan Nilekani's statement puts Infosys in spot

The statement by Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has put the company in yet another controversy. The company’s board knew about the whistleblower letter, regarding the financial fudging allegation against the CEO and MD Salil Parekh, and the matter was discussed threadbare by the board on October 11.



However, the board didn’t deem it fit to inform the stock exchanges and investors about the issue.

In a statement issued to exchanges by Nilekani said: “Post the Board Meeting of October 11, 2019, the Audit Committee began consultation with the independent internal auditors (Ernst &Young) on terms of reference for their prima facie investigation.”



The statement made it clear, despite being the ‘poster boy’ of good governance in India, the company didn’t think it worth to inform exchanges or its investors that they are investigating whether their revenues and net profit numbers are as they have reported.

When sought a reply by DH over the issue, the company declined to comment.



Even as there is no regulatory requirement for the company to disclose the whistleblower complaints, given the gravity of allegations, which include financial impropriety, racism, and misogyny, the experts believe that the company should have made timely disclosure of the issue to the investors.



“The company could have made appropriate disclosures on the results day itself. While there is no regulatory need for disclosure of whistleblower complaints, the gravity of these whistleblower complaints merited urgent action and timely disclosure to investors,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research Services.

As the company tried to give it a miss in their quarterly results earlier this month, sources suggest that the disillusioned whistleblower group decided to leak the letter to the media houses.



Also, till the time, the letter didn’t become public on Monday, the company had gone only with an internal investigation. It was only after the media reported the alleged lapses, the company decided to hire an independent auditor.

This is not the first time that the company is facing severe questions over its disclosure process. After the independent auditors gave the company’s erstwhile management a clean chit in the controversial acquisition on Panaya, the company decided not to make the full investigative report public.

