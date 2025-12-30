Toppling truck hits school-going students; 10-year-old boy killed, 2 others injured in Belagavi's Raibag

<p>Belagavi: A school student was killed on the spot and two others suffered severe injuries after they came under a truck that lost balance and toppled on a curve near Sirgur village in Raibag taluk on Tuesday. </p><p>The truck, loaded with cement toppled on a curve at Sirgur village on the Kuduchi-Jamkhandi road. </p><p>The students walking on their way to school were hit by the vehicle. </p><p>Amit Kamble (10) came under the truck and was killed on the spot. Anjali Kamble and Avinash Kamble suffered injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Harugeri for treatment. </p><p>Kuduchi police have registered a case.</p>