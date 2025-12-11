<p>A day after Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> described the Home Minister's speech on debate on election reforms as "outstanding", Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday claimed that Amit Shah "appeared to be under pressure" while speaking and did not get any answer to his direct challenge to discuss his press conferences on "vote chori".</p><p>"He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it," Rahul told reporters in the Parliament House complex.</p>.Lok Sabha extends tenure of committee examining 'one nation, one election' bills.<p>He claimed Shah appeared to be under pressure. "The things I have said, he did not address, did not give any proof. We have said it publicly in press conferences. I directly challenged him to let us discuss my press conferences in Parliament. Did not get an answer. You know the reality," he said. Both Shah and Rahul locked horns during the debate on Wednesday.</p><p>On Wednesday, Modi had said on 'X', "an outstanding speech by Home Minister Amit Shah-ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition." Rahul had on Wednesday called Shah's speech "completely defensive" while calling 'vote chori' the "biggest reason".</p><p>On the Vande Mataram debate, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "his entire brigade" have been thoroughly "bruised and exposed for their lies".</p><p>"It is clear that the PM and his entire brigade have NOT read the two definitive and authoritative books on the national song and the national anthem - written by two of India's finest historians, in the true sense of that term," Ramesh said and shared the screenshot of the cover pages of Rudrangshu Mukherjee's 'Song of India: A Study of the National Anthem' and Sabyasachi Bhattacharya's Vande Mataram.</p><p>"It is too much to expect that they would do so even after being thoroughly bruised and exposed for their lies," Ramesh, also the party's Rajya Sabha Chief Whip, said. </p>