NSE completes operations from disaster recovery site

NSE successfully completes operations from disaster recovery site

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 21:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Thursday said it has successfully completed live trading and other operations from its disaster recovery site.

The exercises were conducted on September 28 and September 29, a press release said.

"The successful live operations at a time when the markets were impacted due to the prevailing Covid phenomena has demonstrated strength of NSE's BCP (Business Continuity Planning) operations," it added.

The entire activity was done without affecting the market participants including members, clearing banks and depositories, it said.

National Stock Exchange
COVID-19
Coronavirus

