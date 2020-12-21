Oil giant Shell announces charge up to $4.5 bn in Q4

Oil giant Shell announces charge up to $4.5 billion in Q4

Shell will present full-year earnings in early 2021

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 21 2020, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 14:28 ist
An oil tank truck fills the pumps at a Shell petrol station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it expects charges of up to $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter after a turbulent year for oil prices in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Post-tax charges... between $3.5 to $4.5 billion in relation to impairments, asset restructuring and onerous contracts are expected in the fourth quarter," the Anglo-Dutch group said in a statement.

Shell will present full-year earnings in early 2021.

As Covid-19 slammed the brakes on the global economy, benchmark oil prices briefly turned negative in April -- before shooting back up to current levels of around $50 per barrel.

The market also crashed on the back of a vicious price war between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The resulting meltdown ravaged revenues and profits at oil majors, causing the likes of Shell and rival BP to slash thousands of jobs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shell
Oil

What's Brewing

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 