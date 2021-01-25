Once again, TCS becomes the most valued domestic firm

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.
During the afternoon trade, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at Rs 12,45,341.44 crore while that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was at Rs 12,42,593.78 crore on the BSE.
Shares of RIL declined 4.84 per cent to Rs 1,950.30 on the BSE after its earnings failed to cheer investors. In contrast, TCS gained 1.26 per cent to touch its one-year high of Rs 3,345.25.
Tata Consultancy Services had in March last year also reclaimed the status of the country's most valued firm by market valuation. Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.
