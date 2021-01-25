Once again, TCS becomes the most valued domestic firm

Once again, TCS becomes the most valued domestic firm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 14:25 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.

During the afternoon trade, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at Rs 12,45,341.44 crore while that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was at Rs 12,42,593.78 crore on the BSE.

Shares of RIL declined 4.84 per cent to Rs 1,950.30 on the BSE after its earnings failed to cheer investors. In contrast, TCS gained 1.26 per cent to touch its one-year high of Rs 3,345.25.

Tata Consultancy Services had in March last year also reclaimed the status of the country's most valued firm by market valuation. Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Consultancy Services
Market capitalisation
Reliance Industries

What's Brewing

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 