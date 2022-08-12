ONGC posts record net profit of Rs 15,206 cr in Q1

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported its highest quarterly net profit of Rs 15,206 crore in the June quarter on the back of record oil and gas prices.

The company's net profit of Rs 15,205.85 crore or Rs 12.09 per share in the April-June period is against Rs 4,334.75 crore, or Rs 3.45 a share reported in the same period a year ago according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 42,320.72 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year from Rs 23,021.64 crore in the year-ago period.