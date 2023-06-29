Paracetamol maker flags ops hit from cyber attack

Paracetamol maker Granules India flags significant operations hit from cyber attack

Due to significant changes in its IT systems, the IT security incident caused a major disruption in its business operations.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 29 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 16:21 ist
Paracetamol tablets. Represenatative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Granules India on Thursday warned of a significant loss of revenue and profitability due to a cyber security attack that the pharmaceuticals company faced late last month.

Due to significant changes in its IT systems, the IT security incident caused a major disruption in its business operations, the Paracetamol maker said in an exchange filing.

Read | Sebi finalising draft discussion paper over guidelines for 'finfluencers'

On May 25, Granules India reported the information security incident, adding that impacted IT assets affected have been isolated.

The company said on Thursday that a ransomware group had claimed responsibility for the incident.

The company said it had managed to restore production to near-normal levels at present, however it flagged backlogs and delays in the clearance of materials for quality system approvals for dispatching the products. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

paracetamol
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

 