Parts of Twitter source code leaked, court filing says

Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows

The court fiing says "various excerpts" of Twitter's source code were posted on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 27 2023, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 08:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Some parts of Twitter Inc's source code have been leaked and the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk is seeking information on the person responsible, a legal filing showed.

According to the filing, "various excerpts" of Twitter's source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, by a user named 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast'.

Github said it took down the code on Friday at Twitter's request.

Read | Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter

Twitter has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce "All identifying information" associated with the 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast' user name, the March 24 filing showed.

Github did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it has supplied such information. It also did not comment on how long Twitter's source code had been publicly available.

Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Twitter
Elon Musk
Microsoft
United States
California

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

 