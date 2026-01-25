Menu
Homeworld

Bangladesh raises concern over Sheikh Hasina's address in India

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the wake of a massive student-led agitation.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 16:30 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 16:30 IST
